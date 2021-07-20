ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close down for fifth straight session

  • The dollar stood at 109.47 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared to 109.46 yen on Monday in New York
AFP 20 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed lower for a fifth consecutive session Tuesday following losses overnight on Wall Street sparked by renewed coronavirus fears, as Japan prepares for the opening of the Olympics.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.96 percent, or 264.58 points, to 27,388.16, the lowest since early January.

The broader Topix index lost 0.96 percent, or 18.24 points, to 1,888.89.

Tokyo stocks close lower on virus concerns

The Tokyo market's dip came after global shares dropped as investors fretted about the further spread of the virus and the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Dow lost 2.1 percent, while the Nasdaq gave up 1.1 percent.

"Concerns over another spike in coronavirus infections around the world were behind today's decline," Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities, told AFP.

"Investors now tend to react to negative news sharply, which illustrates the current weak sentiment," he added.

Tokyo investors are shying away from making major bets this week, ahead of a four-day weekend from Thursday, with the Tokyo Olympics opening on Friday.

Market participants are also starting to voice a wide range of worries about Tokyo shares going forward, including political uncertainty after the Olympics.

After the Tokyo Games, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will hold a leadership election, with public support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga low and still falling.

While there is no clear rival candidate to Suga, the outlook of the leadership race is less certain than before with LDP lawmakers jittery about Suga's sagging popularity ahead of a national election due later this year.

The dollar stood at 109.47 yen in Asian afternoon trade, compared to 109.46 yen on Monday in New York.

Among major shares, Olympic sponsor Toyota fell 1.31 percent to 9,612 after the automaker said it would not air Olympic-related television ads in the domestic Japanese market, where support for the Games remains low.

Advertising giant Dentsu, which is heavily involved in organising the Tokyo Olympics, dropped 4.20 percent to 3,755 yen.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga Tokyo stocks closed broader Topix index WallStreet

Tokyo stocks close down for fifth straight session

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

US encourages Pakistan to expeditiously implement FATF action plan

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

FY2020-21: Foreign debt of $14.282bn incurred from multiple sources: EAD

Issue of right shares: Corporate revival plan aimed at raising $15m funds

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Erdogan says Turkey can run Kabul airport if US meets conditions

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Jawaid Siddiqui hired as CEO Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters