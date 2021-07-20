ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars near recent lows as risk appetite wanes, bonds gain

  • New Zealand bonds moved sharply higher, pushing short term yields 6 to 7 basis points lower, while yields in the longer-end of the curve fell eight basis points
Reuters 20 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower on Tuesday as growing concerns about the impact of the Delta COVID-19 variant on the global economic recovery hit risk-sensitive currencies and pushed bonds higher.

The Australian dollar was 0.31% lower at $0.7325, stubbornly near the $0.7322 low it reached on Monday, its 2021 bottom, as investors moved to safe-harbour currencies like the US dollar.

The New Zealand dollar was 0.22% weaker at $0.6927, near the $0.6918 low of its trading range for the past month and far from its July high of $0.7104.

Australian, New Zealand dollars dip

"Learning to live with COVID is not being enthusiastically embraced amid the spread of the Delta variant," said Australia and New Zealand Banking Group strategists. "With primary data releases absent this week ... the NZD will be driven primarily by risk appetite."

New Zealand bonds moved sharply higher, pushing short term yields 6 to 7 basis points lower, while yields in the longer-end of the curve fell eight basis points.

Across the Tasman, Australia's economic activity is taking a hit from COVID-19 lockdowns restricting the movements of more than half of its population.

Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia released on Tuesday showed it had been counting on the economy to keep surprising with its strength when it trimmed stimulus earlier this month.

Australian bonds also recorded gains, pushing the yield on the 10-year Australian government benchmark down six basis points to 1.172%, the lowest since February.

The three-year bond yield fell four and a half basis points to 0.241%.

Australian Dollar New Zealand dollar New Zealand dollars Delta COVID 19 variant

Australia, NZ dollars near recent lows as risk appetite wanes, bonds gain

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

US encourages Pakistan to expeditiously implement FATF action plan

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

FY2020-21: Foreign debt of $14.282bn incurred from multiple sources: EAD

Issue of right shares: Corporate revival plan aimed at raising $15m funds

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Erdogan says Turkey can run Kabul airport if US meets conditions

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Jawaid Siddiqui hired as CEO Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters