Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ falls

Australian shares are set to dip at the open on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street and global shares lower as rising Delta variant infections revive worries over new COVID-19 lockdowns and a long drawn-out global economic recovery.

The local share price index futures fell 0.95%, a 157.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 0.85% on Monday.

Australian stocks tumble 2.27pc

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 12,561.1 on Tuesday.