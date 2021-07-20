ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Tokyo shares open lower after Wall Street slip

  • The Dow lost 2.1 percent, while the Nasdaq gave up 1.1 percent
AFP 20 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday following losses overnight on Wall Street sparked by renewed coronavirus fears as Japan prepares for the opening of the Olympics.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.87 percent, or 241.56 points, to 27,411.18 in early trade. The broader Topix index lost 0.90 percent, or 17.23 points, to 1,889.90.

The Tokyo market's dip came after global shares dropped as investors fretted about the further spread of the virus and the economic impact of the pandemic.

The Dow lost 2.1 percent, while the Nasdaq gave up 1.1 percent.

Tokyo stocks close down for third straight session

The dollar stood at 109.54 yen, slightly higher from 109.46 yen on Monday in New York.

"After falls of US shares overnight, today's Tokyo market seems to have no choice except to go south," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

Tokyo investors are shying away from making major bets this week, ahead of a four-day weekend from Thursday, with the Tokyo Olympics starting from Friday.

Market participants are also starting to voice a wide range of worries about Tokyo shares going forward, including political uncertainty after the Olympics.

The unclear economic outlook was also weighing on manufacturers' shares.

After the Olympics, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party will hold a leadership election, with public support for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga low and still falling.

While there is no clear rival candidate to Suga, the outlook of the leadership race is less certain than before with LDP lawmakers jittery about Suga's sagging popularity ahead of a national election scheduled after the Olympics.

"The current situation is not conducive to encouraging bargain-hunting," Okasan said.

Among major shares, Olympic sponsor Toyota fell 1.21 percent to 9,622 after the automaker said it would not air Olympic-related television ads in the domestic Japanese market, where support for the Games remains low.

Sony fell 2.24 percent to 10,685 yen. Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing fell 0.82 percent to 76,030 yen.

High-tech investor SoftBank Group fell 1.47 percent to 7,234 yen. Nintendo lost 1.35 percent to 60,460 yen.

