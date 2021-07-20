ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
Rockets land near Afghan presidential palace, Taliban deny responsibility

Reuters Updated 20 Jul 2021

KABUL: Rockets hit the Afghan capital on Tuesday, landing near the presidential palace during prayers for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Azha, but President Ashraf Ghani and many others calmly continued praying at an outdoor gathering, TV images showed.

Three rockets landed outside the palace, said interior ministry spokesperson Mirwais Stanekzai, adding that there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Taliban insurgents denied they were involved in the attack on the heavily fortified palace. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told Reuters in a voice message the fighters were in a "state of defence" during the Eid religious holiday. Unlike some previous years, the Taliban have not officially declared a ceasefire for Eid this week.

Mujahid did not immediately reply when asked if the Taliban's defensive stance constituted a ceasefire.

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Television images showed Ghani and dozens of others kneeling for prayer as the first explosion was heard. Most continued to pray as security guards could be seen in the background hurrying toward the sound of the blasts.

Insurgents have for years fired rockets into the city every now and then, usually inflicting only minor damage and few if any casualties.

In March last year, four rockets fell on the edge of the palace compound during Ghani's inauguration as president. Islamic State insurgents claimed responsibility.

Afghanistan installs anti-missile system at Kabul airport

Insecurity has been growing in Afghanistan in recent weeks, largely spurred by fighting in its provinces as U.S.-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal and the Taliban launch major offensives, taking districts and border crossings.

On Monday, 15 diplomatic missions and the NATO representative in Kabul urged the Taliban to halt offensives, just hours after the insurgents and the Afghan government failed to agree on a ceasefire at talks in Doha.

