Corona positivity rate remains 2.08pc in Punjab

LAHORE: The overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab remained 2.08 percent, as out of total 17,178 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours; as many as 359 fresh cases and 10 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 350,618 and death toll to 10,881.

With the recovery of 129 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 329,756. On the other hand, as many as 903 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 920,066 with recovery rate of 92.8 percent.

Apart from vaccination at centres, as many as 118 mobile vaccination camps are functional in cattle markets across the province for the facilitation of citizens and prevention of Covid-19 and its all variants. Strict precautionary measures implementation are being ensured against Covid-19 and as well as Congo virus.

During the last 24 hours, out of 359 fresh corona cases, 186 cases were reported from Lahore only with six deaths. About 87 deaths were reported in Rawalpindi with two fertilities.

