Panel concerned over increasing accidents on motorways

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel, Monday, expressing serious concern over the increase in accidents on motorways especially on Islamabad-Peshawar section, has directed the Ministry of Communications to give a detailed briefing in the next meeting of the panel.

These directions were passed by the Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rana Tanveer Hussain, while chairing the PAC meeting held to discuss tax exemption in the name of FATA/PATA including such exemptions availed by Chahat Food Industries.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman requested the committee members to grant him leave owing to illness; therefore, the briefing on the FBR-related matters in connection with tax exemption to FATA/PATA region was postponed.

The meeting was also held to review and discuss the audit paras of the Ministry of Communications and attached departments but owing to the absence of a number of officials and committee members, the chairman committee suggested to discuss all these matters in the next meeting.

Member Committee Noor Alam Khan asked the Ministry of Communications officials to explain why traffic accidents are increasing on Islamabad-Peshawar section of the motorway.

He further said that the motorway was in dismal condition on various places but the authorities concerned were not giving any attention to repair and it was resulting in fatal accidents.

Member Committee Syed Naveed Qamar also diverted the committee's attention towards same situation of Sukkur-Hyderabad section of the motorway and asked the Communications Ministry officials to give reasons for the situation.

The Committee directed the officials of the Ministry of Communications to brief the members about the situation in the next meeting and ensure attendance.

