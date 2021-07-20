Eid days: DC H'abad for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch has said that on the occasion of Eid ul Adha mobility of people's increases so the COVID 19 could be spread, its need of hour to ensure the implementation of COVID 19 SOPs strictly and expedite the vaccination process.

During Eid days cleanliness of city must be assured and the remains of sacrificed animals must be dumped on defined places. He said that the arrangements of expected monsoon must be finalized. This he said while presiding a meeting about COVID SOPs and other issues of city at his office Shehbaz Hall today.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh, Municipal Commissioner, officers of Irritation, Public health Engineering, Hesco, and others line departments while DIG Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Kharl, DCs and SSPs of all districts of Hyderabad division attended the meeting through video link.

The Commissioner Hyderabad said that most of the people think that COVID 19 has no intensity so peoples must be sensitize about the danger of COVID 19, as we know the new variant Delta spread rate is high and its more dangerous so if SOPs will not be followed it increases the risk. He directed Hesco Officers to keep close coordination with all DCs and redress the public complaints timely, uninterrupted power supply must be assured at pumping stations to drain out rainy water from the cities.

Commissioner Hyderabad has directed to the Deputy Commissioner Dadu to repair the breach of river Indus and repair roads and bunds to facilitate public and keep close coordination with concerned officers. He further directed to the DC Thatta that during Eid days people from different cities visit the tourist points of Thatta specially Kenjhar lake so due to COVID 19 SOPs check posts be established and ban the entrance of people at Kenjhar lake.

In the meeting DIG Hyderabad Range Sharjeel Kharl has briefed the overall security arrangements of division, he directed to all SSPs of division that by close coordination with district administration they should play their prominent role in COVID 19 and other security issues. He said that leaves of all officers and officials are been cancelled so they should perform their duties with responsibility.

The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and DCs and SSPs of all districts gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner and DIGs, about the arrangements of COVID 19 SOPs, Monsoon, arrangements of Eid ul Adha , they said that arrangements have been made with the past experience. SOPs will be implemented strictly and vaccination also be expedite to save peoples lives. They also said that cleanliness of Mosques, Eid Gah and Imam Bargah will also be done.

