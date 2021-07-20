Jubilee Life Insurance wins two awards

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading life has been awarded with two major awards for the 3rd year in a row at the Pakistan Digital Awards Ceremony 2021. For the exceptional outreach, the campaign for HBL PSL Season 5 by Jubilee Life Insurance bagged the main award in the category of 'Best Digital Campaign of the Year (Small Budget)' and their campaign of Befiker Lounge bagged the second Award in the category of 'Best Social Media Campaign (Facebook)'.

At the heart of both campaigns from Jubilee Life are the faces of the brand Befiker Bilal Ashraf and Fawad Alam, with Bilal being present at the awards to receive the award along with the brand team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021