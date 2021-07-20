ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Jubilee Life Insurance wins two awards

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading life has been awarded with two major awards for the 3rd year in a row at the Pakistan Digital Awards Ceremony 2021. For the exceptional outreach, the campaign for HBL PSL Season 5 by Jubilee Life Insurance bagged the main award in the category of 'Best Digital Campaign of the Year (Small Budget)' and their campaign of Befiker Lounge bagged the second Award in the category of 'Best Social Media Campaign (Facebook)'.

At the heart of both campaigns from Jubilee Life are the faces of the brand Befiker Bilal Ashraf and Fawad Alam, with Bilal being present at the awards to receive the award along with the brand team.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

