Sindh govt to pay Rs6bn for existing KCR: Murad

APP 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that his government was committed to provide Rs6 billion for development works to be carried out for full operation of existing Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and vowed to realise the dream of launching a modern KCR in the city for the people of this megalopolis city.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on KCR here at the CM House on Monday. The meeting was attended by Minister for Transport Awais Qadir Shah, Minister for Local Government Nasir Shah, Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin, Chairperson P&D Shireen Narejo, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Commander FWO Brigadier Hafeez Abbasi, Brigadier Mohammad Yasir Ellahi of FWO, Project Director KCR Ameer Daudpoto and others. Chairman Pakistan Railways Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told that the rehabilitation of the existing track from Drigh Colony or Drigh Road to Karachi City Station on loop section had been started and so far it was showing 50 percent physical progress. The rehabilitation of a 14km track from City Station to Orangi Station has been completed with two trains operating per day from February 10, 2021, the meeting was also told.

It may be noted that the existing set up of KCR has 44 kilometres length with 30-kilometer loop and 14 kilometres main line length. The FWO has to start construction of three structures on the KCR route and an elevated 6.4 kilometres structure for Rs11.508 billion against which the provincial government has to pay Rs6 billion as its share.

The Chief Minister said that he would fulfil his commitment when work would be started. He urged the railway authorities to get the PC-I of the project approved from the federal government besides carrying out the fencing work on KRC route.

Murad Ali Shah said that he would be supporting the existing KCR but would also work for realising the dream of people of Karachi for having a modern KCR. He assured the railways authorities that his government would be supporting railways authorities in improving the operation of the existing KCR.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab Karachi Circular Railway Salman Talibuddin Awais Qadir Shah

