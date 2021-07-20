This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "The Afghan conundrum" carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Andleeb Abbas, has presented a highly informed perspective on the evolving Afghan situation.

In my view, however, the purported abduction of Afghan ambassador's daughter in Islamabad constitutes the foremost challenge for the government. The alleged abduction-assault case has only disclosed full enormity of new challenges facing the country as the authorities have made it clear that the investigation made by the law enforcement agencies has clearly ruled out of ambassador's daughter's abduction. It is, however, needless to say that this development is something that surprises everyone; in other words, it was utterly unexpected. Last but not least, it is quite strange that the writer in her op-ed for the newspaper has said nothing on this matter.

Sohail Sarwar (Islamabad)

