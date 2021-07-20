ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Successful visit to Uzbekistan: UBG leaders congratulate Imran Khan

Recorder Report 20 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The leadership of United Business Group (UBG) has emphasized on the need for organizing single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis, opening of banking facility and railway connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan which will contribute to expansion of trade, bridging the gap between the business communities and introducing non-traditional items.

S M Muneer, patron-in-chief, Iftikhar Ali Malik, chairman, Zubair Tufail, president, leaders and members of UBG have congratulated Imran Khan on his successful visit to Uzbekistan. They said that the visit would open new vistas for promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations and joint venture possibilities.

The visit has also paved the way for enhancing the confidence of business community of both the countries which will result in intensifying interaction and networking between them, they added. Further commenting on the visit they said that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan a gateway to Central Asian countries, particularly Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Improvement in bilateral trade will be beneficial for both the countries as Pakistan can penetrate in Central Asian region having trade potential of US$90 billion while Uzbekistan can derive benefits from Gwadar port and Pakistan potential market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Uzbekistan UBG Pakistan and Uzbekistan Uzbekistan visit

Successful visit to Uzbekistan: UBG leaders congratulate Imran Khan

Capital market reforms: Tarin directs formation of panel for CMAC ToRs

Forex rules related to imports amended

Taliban offensive: World community for 'urgent end'

Erdogan says Taliban should end 'occupation'

PM tells Khalilzad: Pakistan closely engaged with US

Govt mulling approaching FATF against India

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Siddiqui hired as CEO PRFTC

34 killed in bus-truck collision in DGK

E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.