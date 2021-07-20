Successful visit to Uzbekistan: UBG leaders congratulate Imran Khan

KARACHI: The leadership of United Business Group (UBG) has emphasized on the need for organizing single country exhibitions on reciprocal basis, opening of banking facility and railway connectivity between Pakistan and Uzbekistan which will contribute to expansion of trade, bridging the gap between the business communities and introducing non-traditional items.

S M Muneer, patron-in-chief, Iftikhar Ali Malik, chairman, Zubair Tufail, president, leaders and members of UBG have congratulated Imran Khan on his successful visit to Uzbekistan. They said that the visit would open new vistas for promotion of bilateral trade and economic relations and joint venture possibilities.

The visit has also paved the way for enhancing the confidence of business community of both the countries which will result in intensifying interaction and networking between them, they added. Further commenting on the visit they said that Pakistan considers Uzbekistan a gateway to Central Asian countries, particularly Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Improvement in bilateral trade will be beneficial for both the countries as Pakistan can penetrate in Central Asian region having trade potential of US$90 billion while Uzbekistan can derive benefits from Gwadar port and Pakistan potential market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021