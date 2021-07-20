ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Virus worries hammer European shares to their worst day this year

Reuters 20 Jul 2021

LONDON: European shares sank more than 2 percent on Monday, their worst session in nine months on worries that the fast-spreading Delta coronavirus variant could slow the global economic recovery.

Commodity-linked stocks, banks and travel shares lost more than 3 percent, with the oil and travel and leisure indices hitting February lows.

Extending losses from last week, the pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 2.3 percent, with all sectors in the red.

The German DAX dropped 2.6 percent, while Italy's MIB plunged 3.3 percent, its steepest one-day drop since October. UK's FTSE 100 slumped 2.3 percent as rising coronavirus cases overshadowed optimism about England's reopening of the economy.

"Investors are extremely worried that... another lockdown could be a month or two round the corner," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "Covid is spreading fast again and the airlines, restaurants and leisure companies may not get the strong summer trading they've long hoped for."

In Britain, cases rose to 48,161 on Sunday, while in France, a minister said the re-imposition of curfew measures cannot be excluded if infections continue to climb.

"The big concern for the market is whether we (are) going to see a slowdown in the global economic recovery, and this could be the overriding force which results in a bad period for equities in the weeks ahead," Mould said.

UK-listed shares of cruise operator Carnival Plc, airlines easyJet and British Airways-owner IAG fell between 5.2 percent and 8.3 percent.

Bank of England interest-rate setter Jonathan Haskel said on Monday monetary stimulus would not be curbed for the foreseeable future. Eyes will be on the European Central Bank meeting this week following its recent strategy update. With government bond yields on the decline, banks marked their worst session in 10 months, while declining base metal prices hit miners.

