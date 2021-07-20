ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Asia's gasoline crack slips to over 2-week low

Reuters 20 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia's gasoline crack dipped on Monday, plunging to its lowest level in over two weeks, weighed down by concerns over short-term demand as several countries have reimposed COVID-19 restrictions to battle a resurgence in cases.

Despite a drop in feedstock crude prices, the gasoline crack fell to $8.08 per barrel on Monday, the weakest since July 2. The crack was at $8.71 per barrel on Friday.

The regional gasoline crack, however, would likely get some support in the coming weeks as China and India are expected to keep exports low, trade sources said.

China's gasoline exports in June were 1.45 million tonnes, down from 1.55 million tonnes in May, but up 91percent from June 2020, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

Gasoline exports from India this month are expected to stay at below-average levels with volumes projected lower than 1 million tonnes for the first time in three months, Refinitiv Oil Research assessments showed.

Indian state fuel retailers' gasoline sales have exceeded pre-pandemic levels in the first fortnight of July, growing about 3.44percent over the corresponding 2019 period, industry data showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Asia's naphtha crack climbed to $137.73 per tonne on Monday, the strongest level so far this year. The crack was at $134.33 per tonne on Friday.

Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is offering 110,000 barrels of naphtha for Sept. 2-3 loading from Dolphin Tanker berth, Colombo. The tender closes on July 27 and will remain valid for two days.

Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday, after the OPEC+ group of producers overcame internal divisions and agreed to boost output, sparking some concerns about a crude surplus as COVID-19 infections continue to rise in many countries.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said the OPEC+ deal to boost oil supply supports its view on oil prices and expects modest "upside" to its summer forecast for Brent to reach $80 a barrel.

Crude prices Asia's gasoline gasoline market gasoline price

Asia's gasoline crack slips to over 2-week low

