Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 31, wounds dozens

BAGHDAD: A suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said.

More than 50 people were wounded, and women and children were among the dead, a police source said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Hospital sources said the death toll could rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.

President Barham Salih posted a tweet saying: "With an awful crime they target civilians in Sadr city on the eve of Eid ... We will not rest before terrorism is cut off by its roots."