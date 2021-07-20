World
Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 31, wounds dozens
- More than 50 people were wounded, and women and children were among the dead, a police source said.
20 Jul 2021
BAGHDAD: A suicide bomber killed at least 31 people and wounded dozens in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighbourhood of Baghdad on Monday, the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival, security and hospital sources said.
More than 50 people were wounded, and women and children were among the dead, a police source said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Hospital sources said the death toll could rise as some of the wounded were in critical condition.
President Barham Salih posted a tweet saying: "With an awful crime they target civilians in Sadr city on the eve of Eid ... We will not rest before terrorism is cut off by its roots."
E-depositing of SST: SRB extends last date
Suicide attack in Iraq's Sadr City kills at least 31, wounds dozens
US, allies accuse China of global cyber hacking campaign
PM Imran, Kashmiri leaders among those targeted for surveillance by Israeli spyware: report
Qureshi urges Afghanistan to maintain engagement with Pakistan
Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list
At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan
Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire
Rupee declines to nine-month low as import bill mounts
UN urges better regulation of surveillance technology
Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era Hajj
US oil tumbles over 6 percent as markets tank
Read more stories
Comments