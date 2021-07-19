ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow falls more than 2% amid global growth, Covid-19 worries

AFP 19 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks tumbled early Monday, with the Dow losing more than two percent amid worries over global growth in light of inflation and the latest Covid-19 wave.

About an hour into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.2 percent, or around 750 points, at 33,938.21.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.8 percent to 4,251.21, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.4 percent to 14,225.30.

Wall Street drops over 1% as virus surge sparks recovery worries

Markets began the day fixated on the latest drop in the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, which is seen as indicative of worries that economic growth will be weaker than expected worldwide.

The "fear factor is gripping the market," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital. "The good news of earnings is being cast to the sideline."

Although last week's earnings largely topped expectations, investors have focused on the threat from higher consumer prices, as well as the Delta variant of Covid-19, which has prompted some countries in Asia and Europe to impose business restrictions and resulted in another uptick in US infections.

Travel-related stocks were under pressure amid the latest Covid-19 trends, with Carnival down seven percent, United Airlines 6.3 percent and Marriott International 5.1 percent.

Cloud software company Five9 jumped 4.5 percent after agreeing to be acquired by Zoom Video for $14.7 billion in stock. Zoom dropped 3.8 percent.

Zoom to buy cloud-based call center operator Five9 in $15bn deal

This week's calendar includes several key reports on the US housing market, as well as earnings from IBM, Netflix and Johnson & Johnson.

Zoom Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones index

Dow falls more than 2% amid global growth, Covid-19 worries

Qureshi urges Afghanistan to maintain engagement with Pakistan

Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Rupee declines to nine-month low as import bill mounts

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era Hajj

US oil tumbles over 6 percent as markets tank

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters