ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

  • The 10-year yield fell 8.7 basis points to 1.212%, a low last seen in February
  • The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9.1 basis points to 1.839%
Reuters Updated 19 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note fell to a five-month low on Monday on investor fears that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could impede global growth and the reopening of economies.

The 10-year yield fell 8.7 basis points to 1.212%, a low last seen in February.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9.1 basis points to 1.839%.

The fundamental drivers of the bond market point to higher yields, not lower yields, said Stan Shipley, macro research analyst at Evercore ISI in New York.

"But the wild card that we've had to deal with for the last year and a half is the coronavirus and now the variant," he said. "Most data on the variant unfortunately is deteriorating, so people are scrambling for safety until they can figure out what's happening."

The Delta variant's spread sparked risk-aversion, pushing bond yields lower and leaving stocks facing their longest losing streak since the pandemic first hit global markets 18 months ago.

Japanese stocks fell for a fourth straight session as the variant hit sentiment, England's "freedom day" ending COVID-19 lockdowns was marred by surging infections and Australian officials said Victoria state would extend a lockdown to slow variant's spread.

US yields, dollar buoy gold ahead of Powell's testimony

There is a concern globally that we may be on the verge of another step back that can hold back growth and hamper the recovery, said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"That's the sentiment that's driving the rates market today, the expectation that may we'll slip back a little bit after all the progress we've made," he said.

A closely watched part of the US Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 100.2 basis points.

The two-year US Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.9 basis points at 0.208%.

Treasury yields continue descent ahead of Fed minutes

The breakeven rate on five-year US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 2.485%.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.29%, indicating the market sees inflation averaging 2.3% a year for the next decade.

US Treasury yield US Treasury note UST yields

US yields slide on fears virus variant to hamper growth

Pakistan stands vindicated, says FO after India admits it ensured country stays on grey list

At least 29 dead as passenger bus collides with truck in Dera Ghazi Khan

Foreign missions in Kabul issue joint call for Taliban ceasefire

Pilgrims flock to Mount Arafat in high point of pandemic-era Hajj

Rupee declines to nine-month low as import bill mounts

Centre yet to finalise revised Circular Debt Management Plan

Joint sustenance markets to be set up at Iran border

Nong, Qureshi visit bus blast injured

PM for arrest of culprits within ‘48 hours’

Afghan rivals to meet again after inconclusive Doha talks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters