ANL 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
BOP 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
FCCL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
FFL 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
GGGL 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
GGL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.78%)
JSCL 22.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
KAPCO 40.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.57%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
MLCF 46.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.54%)
NETSOL 169.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.18%)
PACE 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
PAEL 34.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.38%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
POWER 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PRL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.59%)
UNITY 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.74%)
BR100 5,232 Increased By ▲ 14.22 (0.27%)
BR30 27,009 Increased By ▲ 44.02 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,862 Increased By ▲ 27.23 (0.06%)
KSE30 19,209 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,811
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
991,727
2,45224hr
4.95% positivity
Sindh
356,929
Punjab
350,618
Balochistan
29,110
Islamabad
84,722
KPK
140,818
Melbourne extends lockdown as Australia fails to stop outbreak

  • About 12 million people are under lockdown in Melbourne and Sydney
AFP Updated 19 Jul 2021

MELBOURNE: Australia's two largest cities are set to stay under tight Covid-19 restrictions as Melbourne on Monday extended a five-day snap lockdown designed to curb a virulent outbreak.

"These restrictions simply cannot end at midnight tomorrow night," Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said, without saying how long the Melbourne lockdown would last.

About 12 million people are under lockdown in Melbourne and Sydney, where a month of restrictions has failed to quash an outbreak of the Delta variant.

Australia had mostly dodged widespread community transmission in the 18 months since the pandemic began, but is now seeing more than 100 new cases a day, straining contact tracing efforts.

The most recent outbreak started mid-June when a foreign aircrew infected a local driver in Sydney.

Australia, under lockdown, reports slight dip in COVID-19 cases

The virus was then carried to Melbourne with a relocation team, prompting a snap lockdown that was due to end late Tuesday, but has failed to reduce new infections to zero.

Victoria state on Monday reported 13 new cases.

Andrews told weary residents now on their fifth lockdown that the measures were making an impact. "We have made great progress, we have avoided thousands of cases," he said.

In Sydney, it looks increasingly unlikely that the city will exit a lockdown in its fourth week at the end of the month as planned.

On Saturday New South Wales introduced a slew of new restrictions and ordered all non-critical stores to close.

The state reported 98 new cases on Monday.

