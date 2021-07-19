ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
PM fighting Kashmiris’ case at all world forums: Firdous

APP 19 Jul 2021

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting the case of Kashmiri at the international forums.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said the PM was the only hope of Kashmiris. She said the people of occupied Kashmir were looking towards the leadership of Pakistan. Imran Khan is the lawyer, ambassador and brave spokesman for Kashmiris, and he had successfully exposed Narendra Modi’s extremist face around the world, she added.

Dr Firdous said PM Imran Khan fought the war of oppressed Kashmiris with courage, bravery and was still fighting the case of martyrs and the Kashmiri freedom-fighters successfully.

The SACM expressed her hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would form a government in Azad Kashmir with the power of ballot paper. She said the opposition political parties were challenging Prime Minister Imran Khan instead of Modi by doing negative politics on Kashmir.

She said the Maryam’s narrative was being used by the Indian media against Pakistan Army. “Rajkumari” should avoid irresponsible statements on the sensitive issue, she added.

Dr Firdous said that the past governments failed to provide the people of AJK their basic rights.

One big gathering of Prime Minister in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) has changed the entire situation of AJK elections. She said the federal government was going to establish independent and empowered institutions in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK). The AJK Election Commission is going to strengthen, she added.

Dr Firdous said the AJK prime minister was misusing funds in the election campaign. The people of AJK are still deprived of education and health facilities, she added.

In the past, the heads of Kashmir Committee did nothing for Kashmiris and only conducted tours, she added.

Firdous said the followers and slaves of royal family [Sharifs] were doing their best in PP-38 by-election by spending money. She said the election commission should stop PML-N MPAs and MNAs from violating SOPs.

Dr Firdous said that Pakistan rendered great sacrifices to ensure a durable peace in South Asian region. She said the armed forces of Pakistan were the pride of the nation. She said a peaceful Afghanistan was a guarantee of peace in our country. Pakistan’s centuries old religious and cultural ties with Afghanistan need to be further strengthened, she added.

Dr Firdous said India would not to be allowed to destabilise our country through the use of Afghan soil. She said Imran Khan was fighting the war of our next generations.

