Revolutionary reforms in health sector introduced: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the incumbent government has introduced revolutionary reforms in the health sector in a short span of it tenure. These reforms aim to provide the best and quality healthcare facilities to the people in the public sector hospitals. The chief minister said that the total budget of the health sector has been increased by 118% during the last three years.

Usman Buzdar further stated that Rs. 369 billion has been allocated for this sector in the current financial year while Rs. 1.5 billion has been allocated for the purchase of Corona vaccine. He said that Universal Health Insurance Programme is the flagship program of PTI government which provide free of cost treatment to every citizen.

He said that every family will be able to access standard treatment facilities upto Rs. 720,000 per year free of cost. He said that this program has been launched in DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions and by the end of this year 110 million people of the province would have access to free medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the death of the ringleader of Ladi Gang is an achievement of Punjab Police and CTD and said that those officers and officials who consigned this brutal murderer to hell are the pride of the nation. The chief minister said that government admires the professional capabilities and skills of Punjab Police and CTD and the whole nation is proud of such brave sons.

Usman Buzdar said that the exemplary end of a cruel murderer, in an encounter, is an open and clear message to all antisocial and criminal elements that all such gangs will be busted and every lawbreaker terror-spreading gang will meet the same fate.

Usman Buzdar assured that government will take all possible steps to safeguard the life and property of the people and no gang or group will be allowed to spread terror or lawlessness in the province. He asserted that the government will go to the last extend to ensure the rule of law. He lauded and congratulated the Punjab Police and CTD on this major achievement.

