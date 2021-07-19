One more trader looted in Naundero

NAUNDERO: Criminals continued to target the hometown of Bhutto leaders as one more Hindu trader was deprived of Rs100,000 cash on Sunday, a few days ahead of Eidul Azha.

According to details, two armed men entered the shop of Pardeep Kumar at Allahwala Chowk, made the shop owner captive, searched the counter, looted Rs100,000 cash, costly mobile phone and escaped after swift operation.

Businessmen and shopkeepers announced that if the law and order situation was not improved, they would be forced to observe a shutter down strike against the police.