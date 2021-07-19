ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Spinners shine as England beat Pakistan to level T20 series

Reuters 19 Jul 2021

LEEDS: England’s stand-in skipper Jos Buttler top-scored with 59 before their spinners ripped through the Pakistan batting unit to seal a 45-run win in the second Twenty20 International and level the series at 1-1 on Sunday.

Chasing 201 runs to win at Headingley, Pakistan’s openers made a bright start with the bat but lost their way after England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood dismissed captain Babar Azam (22) in the sixth over.

England tightened their grip in the middle overs as leg-spinner Adil Rashid removed Mohammad Rizwan and Sohaib Maqsood in his second spell.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali removed Mohammad Hafeez and Fakhar Zaman cheaply as Pakistan were left tottering at 95-5.

Azam Khan was stumped off Matt Parkinson’s leg-break, before Mahmood returned to rip through the lower order and restrict the tourists to 155-9 in 20 overs.

Earlier, Buttler marked his return to the national team with his 14th T20I fifty as England were bowled out for 200 with a ball to spare.

Buttler was declared fit after a calf injury and took the captaincy as Eoin Morgan chose to rest himself in a bid to rotate his squad ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup.

After the hosts lost Jason Roy and Dawid Malan in the opening three overs, Buttler and Ali restored order with a brisk 67-run partnership.

Ali eventually fell for 36, scooping fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain to mid-off, but Buttler accelerated the England run rate alongside the hero of the last match Liam Livingstone.

Buttler picked out mid-off for Hasnain’s second wicket of the innings, but Livingstone, fresh from scoring England’s fastest ever hundred, went on to produce another entertaining innings for the home supporters.

Livingstone managed the biggest hit of the day, tonking Haris Rauf’s delivery straight over the newly built Football Stand.

The right-handed batsman was run out for 38 off 23 balls before the lower order added another 35 off the last four overs to take England’s score to 200 for the second consecutive game - this time to secure victory.

Both teams now head to Manchester for the series decider on Tuesday.

=====================================================
Scoreboard
=====================================================
England
=====================================================
J. Roy c Hafeez b Wasim                            10
J. Buttler c Azam b Hasnain                        59
D. Malan c Azam Khan b Wasim                        1
Moeen Ali c Azam b Hasnain                         36
L. Livingstone run out (Azam Khan/Rauf)            38
J. Bairstow c Zaman b Shadab                       13
T. Curran c Maqsood b Hasnain                       9
C. Jordan c Shadab b Rauf                          14
A. Rashid b Rauf                                    2
S. Mahmood not out                                  3
M. Parkinson b Afridi                               5
=====================================================
Extras (lb3, nb1, w6)                              10
=====================================================
Total (all out, 19.5 overs)                       200
=====================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Roy), 2-18 (Malan), 3-85 (Moeen), 4-137 (Buttler), 5-153 (Bairstow), 6-164 (Livingstone), 7-182 (Curran), 8-191 (Jordan), 9-191 (Rashid), 10-200 (Parkinson)

Bowling: Wasim 4-0-37-2 ; Afridi 3.5-0-28-1; Hasnain 4-0-51-3; Rauf 4-0-48-2 (1w); Shadab 4-0-33-1 (3w);

=====================================================
Pakistan
=====================================================
Mohammad Rizwan c & b Rashid                       37
Babar Azam c Malan b Mahmood                       22
Sohaib Maqsood st Buttler
b Rashid                                           15
Mohammad Hafeez c Bairstow
b Moeen Ali                                        10
Fakhar Zaman b Moeen Ali                            8
Azam Khan st Buttler b Parkinson                    1
Imad Wasim c Roy b Curran                          20
Shadab Khan not out                                36
Shaheen Shah Afridi c Jordan
b Mahmood                                           2
Haris Rauf b Mahmood                                0
Mohammad Hasnain not out                            0
=====================================================
Extras (lb1, w3)                                    4
=====================================================
Total (9 wkts, 20 overs)                          155
=====================================================

Fall of wickets: 1-50 (Azam), 2-71 (Maqsood), 3-82 (Rizwan), 4-93 (Hafeez), 5-95 (Zaman), 6-105 (Azam Khan), 7-142 (Wasim), 8-147 (Afridi), 9-154 (Rauf)

Bowling: Rashid 4-0-30-2; Jordan 1-0-12-0 (1w); Curran 4-0-22-1; Mahmood 4-0-33-3 (2w) Moeen 3-0-32-2; Parkinson 4-0-25-1

Result: England won by 45 runs

Player of the match: Moeen Ali (ENG)

Series: Three-match series level at 1-1

Toss: Pakistan

Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG)

TV umpire: David Millns (ENG)

Match referee: Wayne Noon (ENG)

Babar Azam Twenty20 Jos Buttler England beat Pakistan International

