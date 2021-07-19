Dasu Dam: Chinese company ‘withdraws’ notice to expel Pakistani workers

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese company working at the Dasu Dam has withdrawn its notification pertaining to the expulsion of its Pakistani workers, source said quoting a confirmation from the Wapda authorities. According to Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), previously the development work at the Dasu Dam project was halted after mutual consultation in the aftermath of an attack on a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani workers to the site.

“Closing down work on the project was aimed at reassessing security situation.”

“The Chinese company will soon initiate work on the project,” the body responsible for managing Pakistan’s water and energy resources said and added that they were in constant touch with the Chinese officials. “A fifteen-member Chinese delegation is currently visiting Pakistan in connection with the investigation of the tragic Dasu incident on 14 July 2021. The delegation comprises of the representatives from the Chinese Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Commerce, criminal investigation and technical experts,” said the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson.

The delegation visited Dasu and was briefed at the incident site by the Pakistani investigators. The delegation also examined the site along with the Pakistani counterparts.