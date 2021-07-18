Sports
England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20
- Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.
18 Jul 2021
LEEDS: England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the hosts levelled a three-match series at 1-1.
Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.
Pakistan were well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.
The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan, senior diplomats over 'security threats'
England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20
Afghan Taliban ask Pakistan to hold talks with TTP?
Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid
NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday
Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs
Financial constraints: Ban on new cars, posts part of austerity measures: MoF
Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan
Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement
PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects
OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting today
PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn
Read more stories
Comments