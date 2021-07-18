ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,781
2124hr
Pakistan Cases
989,275
2,60724hr
5.34% positivity
Sindh
355,462
Punjab
350,259
Balochistan
29,080
Islamabad
84,563
KPK
140,560
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20

  • Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.
AFP 18 Jul 2021

LEEDS: England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in the second Twenty20 international at Headingley on Sunday as the hosts levelled a three-match series at 1-1.

Jos Buttler, returning to the side as captain in place of the rested Eoin Morgan, top-scored with 59 in England's 200.

Pakistan were well-placed at 71-1 in the ninth over before losing five wickets for 34 runs in an eventual total of 155-9.

The series concludes at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Eoin Morgan Twenty20 international Jos Buttler England beat Pakistan

England beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 2nd T20

Afghan Taliban ask Pakistan to hold talks with TTP?

Afghan ambassador's daugher: Kidnapping case to be resolved in 72 hours, says Sheikh Rashid

NA passes Special Technology Zones Authority Bill: Zone developers to get 10-year tax holiday

Rs2m or more cash transactions: FMU directs Reporting Entities to file CTRs

Financial constraints: Ban on new cars, posts part of austerity measures: MoF

Broadening tax base: Two committees set up for working out plan

Taliban leader 'favours political settlement' to Afghan conflict: statement

PM in AJK to brighten PTI's electoral prospects

OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting today

PSDP 2021-22: Rs133.66bn released against budgeted Rs900bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters