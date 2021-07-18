ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Commanding Krejcikova wins Prague Open title

  • "I'm really happy it ended up like this," Krejcikova said.
  • "Tereza is playing great tennis these days, and it wasn't as clear as it looks," she added.
AFP Updated 18 Jul 2021

PRAGUE: French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Tereza Martincova in the Prague Open final on Sunday to collect a third title in four tournaments.

Krejcikova, the world number 13, beat 78th-ranked Martincova 6-2, 6-0 in an hour and five minutes on Prague's hardcourt.

The 25-year-old Krejcikova won in Strasbourg in May and at Roland Garros in June before losing in the last 16 at Wimbledon to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty.

She rediscovered winning form in Prague, taking her tally to 20 wins from the last 21 matches.

Goolagong Cawley hails 'little sister' Barty after Wimbledon win

"I'm really happy it ended up like this," Krejcikova said.

"Tereza is playing great tennis these days, and it wasn't as clear as it looks," she added.

Playing her maiden WTA final, Martincova was more aggressive early in the match, but her resolve did not last long as Krejcikova broke her for a 3-2 lead.

Krejcikova's varied game based on a solid serve and forehand largely restricted Martincova to the baseline as she took the first set with relative ease.

Martincova crumbled and Krejcikova, the tournament's second seed, cruised through the second set to win it to love.

On Monday, Krejcikova is leaving for the Tokyo Games where she will play the singles as well as doubles with Katerina Siniakova, with whom she has won three Grand Slam doubles titles, including this year's French Open.

Ukraine's Svitolina sets sight on Tokyo podium

"I think it was a good preparation for the Olympics," said Krejcikova.

"Now I have to get there and get used to the time change, and then all I have to do is to go and fight."

