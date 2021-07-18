UAE's energy minister says it supports OPEC+ agreement

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Sunday the Gulf state supports an agreement reached by the OPEC+ alliance.

"We support strongly the agreement reached," Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, was quoted as saying by al-Sharq TV.

OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to further ease oil supply cuts from August and to extend an overall supply management pact until the end of 2022.