UAE's energy minister says it supports OPEC+ agreement
- OPEC+ agreed on Sunday to further ease oil supply cuts from August and to extend an overall supply management pact until the end of 2022.
18 Jul 2021
DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates' energy minister said on Sunday the Gulf state supports an agreement reached by the OPEC+ alliance.
"We support strongly the agreement reached," Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei, was quoted as saying by al-Sharq TV.
