ICE canola higher

CHICAGO: ICE canola futures firmed on Friday, following soybeans and edible oils higher, though gains were muted by end-of-week profit taking and thin trading volumes, traders said. Most-active November canola added $6.80 to settle at $917.50 per tonne.

November-January canola spread traded 1,370 times. Euronext November rapeseed futures eased, while Malaysian September palm oil futures strengthened.