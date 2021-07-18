CM launches learning management system on SNC: SACM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday launched the learning management system on Single National Curriculum (SNC) to materialise the dream of one system of education for all.

This was disclosed by the Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while talking to media at the DGPR office on Saturday. She said that far-reaching reforms have been introduced to develop the education system on modern lines and the online teachers training programme is a unique step in this regard.

The Special Assistant said that Learning Management System (LMS) is accessible to all the teachers both from the public and private sectors. The notified committee has selected 1,716 master trainers and 48 lead trainers for the training of the teachers.

She said 0.5 million free licenses of office software have been obtained from Microsoft. More than 300,000 teachers from both the public and private schools have been enrolled on LMS. She said that one nation, one curriculum and united Pakistan is a slogan of the PTI government which will help remove class differences in the society.

The SACM said that CM Usman Buzdar has also launched the issuance of a digital inheritance certificate which is a big achievement of the government as it will have far-reaching implications. Upon the death of any family member, legal heirs languish in courts for years before they were able to obtain a succession certificate but now without going to the court, the legal heirs will be able to get succession certificate within 15 days from NADRA. Now overseas Pakistanis will also be able to get succession certificate just by biometric verification from Pakistani embassies abroad without travelling to the country, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021