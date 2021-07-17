ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
Kabul, Taliban negotiators to meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

  • Afghan forces clashed with Taliban in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border.
AFP 17 Jul 2021

DOHA: Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban were due to meet in Doha for talks on Saturday as violence rages in the country while foreign forces finalise their withdrawal.

The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital but the talks have lost momentum as the insurgents have made battlefield gains.

Several high-ranking officials including former president Hamid Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah were heading to Doha on Friday afternoon.

"The high level delegation is here to talk to both sides, guide them and support the (government) negotiating team in terms of speeding up the talks and have progress," said Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the Afghan government negotiating team in Doha.

"We expect that it (will) speed the talks and... in a short time, both sides will reach a result and we will witness a durable and dignified peace in Afghanistan," she told AFP.

The Taliban have capitalised on the last stages of the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country.

Afghan forces clashed Friday with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border crossing with Pakistan.

Afghan forces fighting to retake Pakistan border crossing

They have also tightened their grip in the north and battled for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.

The battle at the southern border follows weeks of intensifying fighting across Afghanistan, with the Taliban pressing multiple offensives and overrunning dozens of districts at a staggering rate.

As fighting raged over large swathes of Afghanistan, a war of words was also heating up between Kabul and Islamabad after the Afghan vice president accused the Pakistani military of providing "close air support to Taliban in certain areas".

Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country "took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population".

Dislodging Taliban from Boldak: Pakistan rejects Afghan govt claim

Islamabad had touted a conference of regional leaders to address the spiralling violence.

Instead it announced it would delay the summit until after the Muslim Eid al-Adha feast, due to start next week at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, clearing the way for the Doha gathering.

