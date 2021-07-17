PITB e-procurement system to help improve transparency, accountability

LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Minister Mohsin Khan Leghari has said that e-procurement system, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with Punjab Irrigation Department, will help improve transparency, accountability and bring innovation in service delivery.

He expressed these views while addressing a training workshop on the new system, organised by PITB here on Friday. Punjab Irrigation Secretary Saif Anjum, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif and Joint Director Ali Zeb were also present at the occasion. Chief Engineers, Divisional XEN’s Irrigation and the contractors were among the attendees.

The Minister appreciated the PITB for its efforts and encouraged the participants to embrace technology to improve better performance and service delivery. “The system will also improve the departmental efficacy through automation of manual and repetitive tasks,” he added. On the occasion, PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif gave a detailed brief on the system, highlighting its benefits for the department.

