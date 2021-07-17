Implementation of coronavirus SOPs in restaurants: Punjab reports 364 fresh cases, four fatalities

LAHORE: The overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab remained over 2 percent for the second straight day, as out of total 17412 Coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours as many as 364 fresh cases and four fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 349,475 and death toll to 10856.

On one side, the vaccination against Covid-19 is underway at fast pace at different vaccination centres across the province. The vaccines are available in abundance; hence, the people should get themselves vaccinated, sources in Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, said.

On the other hand, administrative machinery is active to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs in restaurants. Entry in the premises of restaurants is allowed after seeing the vaccination certificates of the visitors.

Health professionals said those who got vaccination have seven times lower risk of getting the virus compared to those who were not vaccinated. Even the people with first dose have four times lower risk of the disease compared to those without vaccine, they said, adding: “The only way to get rid of the disease is vaccination.”

With the recovery of 141 corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 329,344. On the other hand, as many as 956 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 917329 with recovery rate of 93.3%.

During the last 24 hours, out of 364 fresh corona cases, 161 cases were reported from Lahore only with one death. About 94 cases were reported in Rawalpindi with three fatalities.

As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 180011 cases and 4352 deaths, Rawalpindi 27073 cases and 1551 deaths, Faisalabad 21522 cases and 1164 deaths, Multan 18005 cases and 856 deaths, Gujranwala 8338 cases and 426 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6125 cases and 265 deaths, Sargodha 8468 cases and 290 deaths, Sheikhupura 3824 cases and 120 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2296 cases and 266 death and Sialkot reported 7129 cases and 237 deaths.

Moreover, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited and Teamup organized the first-of-its kind hackathon on Hepatitis-C eradication. As part of the hackathon, an insightful panel discussion was held, to discuss how innovative solutions for the prevention, detection and management of HCV can help eradicate this disease from Pakistan.

Esteemed panelists for the event include Dr Huma Qureshi, Dr Asad Ali Choudhry, Dr Saeed Sadiq Hamid and Osman Khalid Waheed.

On the other hand, the Director-General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr Rizwan Naseer while addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the sixth short course for 91 Rescue Drivers said that Rescue 1122 Punjab has rescued over 9.5 million victims of emergencies since its inception in October 2004. The Punjab government is providing technical assistance to other provinces for the establishment/replication of this model of the Emergency Service.

