PTI govt will not leave Karachi's businessmen alone: legislators

Recorder Report 17 Jul 2021

KARACHI: A PTI MPA and President of Karachi Division Khurram Sher Zaman and Member of the National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui have said that the PTI government will not leave Karachi businessmen alone, and they will request Prime Minister Imran Khan and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to resolve business community issues on a priority basis. They will also arrange a meeting of yarn traders with PM Imran Khan so that they can inform him about their problems.

They expressed these views while addressing a meeting of Pakistan Yarn Merchants Association (PYMA) to discuss budget anomalies. Farhan Ashrafi, Vice Chairman PYMA took Member Provincial Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman and Member National Assembly Aftab Siddiqui on a tour of the Old Area markets and apprised them of the muddy streets and street lights after the recent rains.

Aftab Siddiqui on the occasion asked Farhan Ashrafi to identify the streets of the Old Area where they will repair roads with their own funds. They also announced the installation of streetlights.

MNA Aftab Siddiqui while discussing the budget anomalies in detail in the meeting said that he was a member of the Finance Committee so he will inform the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister about the budget anomalies, and play his full role in resolving the problems of yarn traders. MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said that despite the announcement in the budget speech, the customs duty was not reduced at 9%.

"Our hands and feet are tied because of the 18th Amendment, but we have done and will continue to do a lot in Karachi," he added. He also promised to beautify the historic buildings in the Old Area so that foreign buyers do not shy away from coming here.

