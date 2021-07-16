Rupee extends losses against dollar, nears 160 level

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee lost 64 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Friday, closing at Rs159.94 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs159.30.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs159.9 and Rs160.5, respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro went up 9 paisas and closed at Rs188.82 against last-day’s trading at Rs188.73, reported the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.45, whereas an increase of 94 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the UK Pound, which was traded at Rs221.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs220.56.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 17 paisas each to close at Rs43.54 and Rs42.64, respectively.