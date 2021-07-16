ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Indian shares end flat, clock weekly 1.5pc gain

  • The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,923.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.04% to 53,140.06. Both indexes ended the week nearly 1.5% higher, their first weekly gain in three.
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares pulled back from record highs to close little changed on Friday as gains in metal and pharmaceutical stocks were offset by a profit-taking spree in the IT sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.01% lower at 15,923.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.04% to 53,140.06. Both indexes ended the week nearly 1.5% higher, their first weekly gain in three.

The Nifty IT index closed 1.07% lower on Friday but added 2.5% for the week, buoyed by strong results from software services heavyweights including Infosys Ltd, MindTree Ltd and Wipro Ltd.

Tech stocks power Indian shares to record highs

With several Indian startups going public to cash in on liquidity by foreign funds, investors are cautious of high valuations fuelling a range-bound movement in the two major indexes.

Digital payments startup Paytm filed for an initial public offering of up to 166 billion rupees ($2.23 billion), its draft papers submitted to the country's market regulator showed.

A $1.3 billion stock offering by food delivery startup Zomato was oversubscribed almost eight times before its closing on Friday.

The Nifty Metal index rose 1.05%, lifted by gains in Tata Steel and JSW Steel, a day after the world's biggest producer China recorded a dip in crude steel output.

The Nifty Pharma index, which shed 0.27% on Thursday, hit an all-time high and closed about 1.2% higher on Friday.

Indian shares end higher as inflation data eases policy tightening worries

Shares of Angel Broking soared 20% to an all-time high, and were locked in their upper circuit, after the stockbroker's June-quarter consolidated profit more than doubled.

Global shares held steady while US Treasury yields hovered near multi-month lows on Friday, with markets looking to US consumer data as the next test of the Federal Reserve's dovish rates outlook.

