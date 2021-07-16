ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
FCCL 22.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
FFL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.81%)
GGL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
NETSOL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.48%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.17%)
TELE 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
TRG 171.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.64%)
UNITY 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
WTL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.7%)
BR100 5,219 Increased By ▲ 16.46 (0.32%)
BR30 27,020 Increased By ▲ 158.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,756 Increased By ▲ 127.24 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 56.86 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy: tearful Britney Spears

Reuters 16 Jul 2021

Singer Britney Spears on Wednesday won the right to choose her own lawyer to help her end a 13-year-long conservatorship and tearfully pleaded for the court to oust her father immediately from the role of controlling her business affairs.

Her father, Jamie Spears, has been a major figure in the conservatorship since he set it up in 2008 when his daughter had a mental health breakdown. He is currently the sole person in charge of her $60 million estate.

"You're allowing my dad to ruin my life," Spears told the Los Angeles judge by phone. "I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added.

Britney Spears calls recent documentaries about her 'hypocritical'

Speaking for about 10 minutes on Wednesday, Spears, 39, said she had always been "extremely scared of my dad."

She said she was fed up with multiple psychological evaluations in the last 13 years and wanted the conservatorship brought to an end without another one.

“I’m not a perfect person .. but their goal is to make me feel like I’m crazy," Spears said. Details of Spears' mental health issues have never publicly been disclosed.

Last month she called the legal arrangement abusive and stupid in a 20-minute public address.

Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday approved former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart to represent Spears going forward. The singer's court-appointed attorney stepped down last week.

Rosengart, who has previously represented Hollywood stars Sean Penn and Steven Spielberg, said his goal was to end the conservatorship.

“Does anybody really believe Mr. Spears’ continued involvement is in the best interest of Britney Spears?,” Rosengart said. “If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside.”

Rosengart's first job is likely to be filing a formal document asking for the conservatorship to be terminated.

Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy: tearful Britney Spears

