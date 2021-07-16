ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
FCCL 22.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
FFL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.81%)
GGL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
NETSOL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.48%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.17%)
TELE 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
TRG 171.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.64%)
UNITY 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
WTL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.7%)
BR100 5,219 Increased By ▲ 16.46 (0.32%)
BR30 27,020 Increased By ▲ 158.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,756 Increased By ▲ 127.24 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 56.86 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

  • Was scheduled to be held on July 16
  • CPEC Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa says new date to be announced after being finalised
Ali Ahmed 16 Jul 2021

The 10th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been postponed.

In a statement, Chairman CPEC Authority Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said that the JCC meeting has been adjourned till after Eid-ul-Azha.

The postponement comes after a bus carrying Pakistan and Chinese workers to the site of the project at Dasu met with an accident on Tuesday, with reports suggesting that a blast occurred, causing the vehicle to plunge into a ravine, claiming the lives of 13 people including nine Chinese.

The JCC meeting, which is normally held once a year, was scheduled to be held on July 16 (Friday). However, Bajwa said that the meeting will now be held after Eid, and informed that a new date will be announced after it is finalised. Meanwhile, preparations for the meeting will continue.

10th CPEC JCC meeting on 16th: Asim

The 9th meeting was held in 2019 but the 10th meeting could not be scheduled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The JCC is the highest decision-making forum on CPEC which reviews progress on the multi-billion-dollar megaproject, and decides future course of action.

The provision of security to Chinese nationals and CPEC assets was also included in the agenda of the 10th JCC meeting.

Earlier, in a conversation with the media, Bajwa said that the economic corridor is a top priority and work on phase-II of the project is underway.

The CPEC Authority chairman reiterated that pace of work on the corridor had not slowed down neither the trust of Chinese investors had diminished. Bajwa further said he was personally monitoring every project and was also keeping an eye on operational issues.

Asim Bajwa CPEC JCC

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Independent power producers: CCoE approves Power Division's summary

Pak-Uzbek ties make big leap forward

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters