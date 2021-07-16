ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
Sports

Hasan Ali to miss first England T20 with injury fear

  • The fast bowler suffered a strain in his left leg during a training session
Syed Ahmed 16 Jul 2021

Pakistan ace fast bowler Hasan Ali is set to miss the inaugural T20I against England, scheduled to be played on Friday (today) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) official website reported on Friday that Hasan suffered a strain in his left leg during a training session and has been advised to rest for a couple of days.

“Hasan Ali has been rested for the first of the three T20Is against England as a precautionary measure due to a strain in his left leg, which he picked during a training session at Trent Bridge on Thursday,” PCB said.

Series against England: Hafeez hopes to show good performance

His inclusion in the second T20 will be decided after the assessment of his injury ahead of the game.

Hasan was Pakistan’s strike force during the three-match ODI series that they lost 3-0 against England. He picked up six wickets in three games at an average of 25.50, with a fifer at the Lord’s during the second ODI.

Besides, the slogger also helped Pakistan with the bat and scored a quickfire 31 during the second game.

Not 'ideally' prepared for England series: Waqar Younis

Hasan’s absence could pave the way for a debut for Mohammad Waseem Jnr, who is a like-for-like replacement for the fast bowler, and also comes in handy with the bat in the latter part of the innings.

The national side will be hoping to turn the tide in the shortest format that suits them the most, with the entry of the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Muhammad Nawaz.

