ANL 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.66%)
FCCL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.76%)
FFL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
FNEL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.04%)
GGGL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.69%)
GGL 48.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
HUMNL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
MDTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
NETSOL 171.39 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (1.72%)
PACE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
PAEL 34.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
POWER 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PRL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.7%)
SILK 1.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.14%)
SNGP 49.29 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.94%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 171.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.47%)
UNITY 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
WTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
BR100 5,211 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (0.17%)
BR30 26,981 Increased By ▲ 120.24 (0.45%)
KSE100 47,692 Increased By ▲ 63.62 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 26.01 (0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian markets lower on growth, virus concerns

  • Asian stocks were mostly lower
AFP 16 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Asian markets edged lower on Friday as investors weighed concerns over economic growth and virus outbreaks and risk aversion set in following dovish comments from the Federal Reserve chief.

Fed Chair Jay Powell reiterated the central bank's plan to maintain stimulus initiatives until the economy fully recovers while Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that inflation would remain elevated for months to come.

"I think we will have several more months of rapid inflation, so I'm not saying that this is a one-month phenomenon," Yellen said during an interview on CNBC after US markets closed.

However she predicted price increases would reach "normal levels" over the medium term.

Wall Street ended mixed, with the Dow closing marginally higher while the other two major indexes retreated.

Wall Street dips as earnings gather pace, jobless claims fall

"US stocks tumbled after a second day of Fed Chair Powell's dovish testimony didn't provide any fresh catalysts to buy risky assets," said OANDA's Edward Moya.

"Risk aversion is firmly in place, possibly because the earnings bar may have been set too high for the banks and because the reopening trade can't get its groove back. It didn't help having China's economic growth reading overnight come in below expectations," Moya added.

Asian stocks were mostly lower, with Tokyo down 1.1 percent with investors cautious over expanding virus infections and as the Bank of Japan trimmed its GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal year.

Hong Kong was down 0.2 percent ahead of an expected advisory by US President Joe Biden later Friday warning firms over doing business in the southern Chinese city as Beijing tightens its grip.

"The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating. And the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment that it made how it would deal with Hong Kong," Biden said Thursday at a press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Shanghai was off 0.2 percent while Sydney, Seoul and Taipei also retreated. Wellington was flat while Singapore, Bangkok and Jakarta ticked higher.

Key figures around 0300 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.1 percent at 27,974.72

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 0.2 percent at 27,932.51

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,558.40

New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 34,987.02 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.1 percent at 7,012.02 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1809 from $1.1813 at 2100 GMT Thursday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3829 rom $1.3832

Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.39 from 85.41 pence

Dollar/yen: UP at 109.99 from 109.82 yen

Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 0.1 percent at $73.42 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.04 percent at $71.62 per barrel

Asian markets Economic growth

Asian markets lower on growth, virus concerns

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Independent power producers: CCoE approves Power Division's summary

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

WhatsApp tests breaking free from smartphones

Petrol price hiked by Rs5.40/litre

Rival claims over fate of Chaman border post

Ghee/edible oil market: Tarin asks CCP to act against cartelisation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters