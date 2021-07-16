ANL 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.66%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.21%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.32%)
FCCL 22.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.69%)
FFL 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.81%)
GGL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
JSCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
NETSOL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.48%)
PACE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.54%)
PTC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.78%)
SILK 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.41%)
SNGP 49.40 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.17%)
TELE 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.35%)
TRG 171.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.64%)
UNITY 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
WTL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.7%)
BR100 5,219 Increased By ▲ 16.46 (0.32%)
BR30 27,020 Increased By ▲ 158.91 (0.59%)
KSE100 47,756 Increased By ▲ 127.24 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 56.86 (0.3%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,720
3124hr
Pakistan Cases
983,719
2,32724hr
6.17% positivity
Sindh
352,472
Punjab
349,475
Balochistan
28,704
Islamabad
84,266
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

  • Pakistan has seen a boom in trading and mining cryptocurrency, with interest proliferating in thousands of views of related videos on social media and transactions on online exchanges
Reuters 16 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Once a week Ghulam Ahmed, 38, takes time out from his cryptocurrency consulting business to log into a WhatsApp group with hundreds of members eager to learn how to mine and trade cryptocurrency in Pakistan.

From housewives looking to earn a side income to wealthy investors wanting to buy cryptomining hardware, many barely understand traditional stock markets but all are eager to cash in.

"When I open the session for questions, there's a flood of messages, and I spend hours answering them, teaching them basic things about cryptocurrency," said Ahmed, 38, who quit his job in 2014, believing it was more profitable to mine Bitcoin.

Pakistan has seen a boom in trading and mining cryptocurrency, with interest proliferating in thousands of views of related videos on social media and transactions on online exchanges.

While cryptocurrency is not illegal in Pakistan, the global money laundering watchdog, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), has called on the government to better regulate the industry. Pakistan is on the FATF's grey list of countries it monitors for failing to check terror financing and money laundering.

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

In response, the federal government has set up a committee to study cryptocurrency regulation, which includes observers from the FATF, federal ministers, and heads of the country's intelligence agencies.

"Half the members had no clue what it was and didn't even want to understand it," said committee member Ali Farid Khwaja, a partner at Oxford Frontier Capital and chairman of KASB Securities, a stock brokerage in Karachi. "But the good thing is someone set up this committee. The relevant bodies in the government who need to get things done are supporting it, and the promising thing is nobody wants to stand in the way of technical innovation."

The head of the country's central bank, Reza Baqir, said in April the authority was studying cryptocurrencies and their potential for bringing transactions happening off the books into a regulatory framework. "We hope to be able to make some announcement on that in the coming months," he told CNN. Baqir declined to comment to Reuters on the topic.

Even the education sector has caught on.

In February, one of the country's leading universities, the Lahore University of Management Sciences, received a grant worth $4.1 million to study the technology from Stacks, a blockchain network that connects Bitcoin to apps and smart contracts.

Legalisation and investment

These moves can't come soon enough for cryptocurrency advocates.

Institutions have at times treated those involved in the trade of cryptocurrency with suspicion, worried about possible associations with money laundering.

Ahmed said he has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and charged with money laundering and electronic fraud twice, though the charges have not held up in court.

The Scope for Regulating Crypto In Pakistan

On one occasion, he said, the FIA seized a cryptocurrency mining farm he had set up in Shangla, in Pakistan's northern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, which ran on its own hydroelectric power. The FIA did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Waqar Zaka, a former TV host with more than a million followers on Youtube, has been lobbying officials for years to not only legalise the industry, but have the government invest in it. Zaka, like Ahmed, had set up a cryptocurrency mining farm running on hydroelectric power.

Now, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's provincial government has tapped Zaka and Ahmed to be on a committee studying how it can profit from such ventures. In March, the group announced it was looking into setting up new mining farms using Zaka's facility as a template.

KP appoints Waqar Zaka as cryptocurrency expert

Despite the challenges, Pakistan's crypto boom shows no signs of stopping.

Pakistan-based social media groups explaining how to trade and mine cryptocurrency abound, some with tens of thousands of followers on Facebook. On YouTube, cryptocurrency videos in Urdu have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

Online cryptocurrency exchanges, most based outside Pakistan, like Localbitcoins.com, have hundreds of Pakistani traders listed, some with thousands of transactions.

Apps like Binance and Binomo, which track and trade cryptocurrency, have more downloads than some of the country's largest banks' apps, according to web analytics company SimilarWeb.

"You cannot stop crypto, so the sooner Pakistan regulates things and joins the rest of the world, the better," Ahmed said.

bitcoin Cryptocurrency cryptomining waqar zaka cryptocurrency mining

Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark

Joint Cooperation Committee meeting on CPEC postponed

FO rejects Vice President Saleh’s allegation of providing air support to Afghan Taliban

Power sector: Chinese investors irked by non-payment of returns?

Pakistan, Russia sign Heads of Terms for $2.5bn PSGP project

It is unfair to blame Pakistan for crisis in Afghanistan, says PM

Two-day moot on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad from July 18

Independent power producers: CCoE approves Power Division's summary

Pak-Uzbek ties make big leap forward

Electricity demand growing faster than renewables: IEA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters