Awareness about plastic recycling: Unilever Pakistan collaborates with Parks & Horticulture, KMC to set up public space

KARACHI: Unilever Pakistan has collaborated with the Parks & Horticulture Department, KMC to set up a public space at Frere Gardens to create awareness about plastic recycling in Pakistan.

Unilever Pakistan has set itself the target to collect, recycle and repurpose more plastic than it produces by 2030. The public space is set up as part of the continuing effort to recycle and repurpose plastic to reduce waste and give plastic a second life. The public space includes a play area and benches for the people of Karachi, which have been made from over 2,500 kilos of recycled plastic. This plastic was collected as part of Unilever’s ongoing commitment to recycle two million kilos of plastic across Pakistan in 2021.

Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed said infrastructure improvement works were being carried out in the city with the coordination of civil society and welfare organizations. Taha Saleem, Director General, Parks & Horticulture Department, KMC, said, “The step taken by Unilever Pakistan will help recycle plastic in the city.” He thanked the Unilever team for making it happen in Karachi.—PR

