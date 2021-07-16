Country sees alarming rise in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Asad Umar Thursday said the Covid-19 cases in the country and the number of patients being admitted in hospitals were increasing rapidly.

“Rapid buildup starting to take place in Covid patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care,” he said in a tweet, adding that this Delta variant had caused devastation in countries in the region.

The NCOC chairman urged the people to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and get vaccinated as soon as possible. “Do not risk your own and others lives,” he urged.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Thursday reported highest Covid-19 positivity ratio of 5.20 percent in months as the country reported 2,545 Covid-19 infections after conducted 48,910 tests nationwide.

The authorities conducted 16,528 tests in Sindh, 17,325 in Punjab, 9,915 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,043 in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,592 in Balochistan, 721 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 786 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The national tally on Thursday of total active Covid-19 cases was recorded at 42,330.

The NCOC data revealed that the country also reported 47 corona deaths during the past 24 hours, 45 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and two out of the hospital at homes.

Out of the total 47 deaths that occurred during the last 24 hours, 27 died on ventilators during their treatment.

Around 237 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

With 24 percent ventilator occupancy the ICT is on top among the four major regions with maximum ventilators occupied, followed by Lahore with 18 percent, Multan 15 percent, and Peshawar 13 percent.

Gilgit is on top with 56 percent oxygen bed occupancy followed by Skardu 42 percent, Karachi with 38 percent, and Muzaffarabad 30 percent.

Countrywide 916,373 people have recovered from the disease.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 981,392 cases were detected including deaths, recovered and under treatment patients.

Sindh with 351,006 Covid-19 cases is on top, followed by Punjab with 349,111 cases, KPK 139,960 cases, ICT 84,083 cases, Balochistan 28,588 cases, AJK 21,481 cases, and GB 7,163 cases.

Out of 22,689 deaths reported in the country since the outbreak of Covid-19 in Pakistan, Punjab with 10,852 cases is on top of which 13 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 5,647 deaths of which 26 died in the past 24 hours, KPK with 4,377 deaths of which six died in the past 24 hours, the ICT with 787 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 596 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan 317 deaths, and GB 113 deaths.

A total of 15,248,785 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities.

Some 2,619 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021