APPSCA rejects schools’ closure

KARACHI: All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association’s (APPSCA) General Secretary, Sindh, Zubair Ahmed said schools’ closure is a painful process and a loss that can never be remedied.

He said, “It is incomprehensible to close the educational sector in the country which has implemented SOPs the most and where teachers and other staff have first vaccinated themselves on priority basis. We request the Sindh government to let the schools operate in the same manner as madrasas have been teaching children across the country for the last 16 months.”

He said, “It seems that this lockdown might not last for 15 days, and its duration might be extended further. The government should open educational institutions immediately after Eid.”

He suggested, “If there are cases of coronavirus in any particular UC, schools in those UCs should be temporarily closed. The ratio of the inspections conducted on private educational institutions was more as compared to malls, thrift markets, banquets etc. and it was observed that most of the schools were following proper SOPs and are not the cause of rise in corona-affected cases yet we are the first ones to under the axe.”—PR

