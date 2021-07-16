ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
BMG, KCCI condole death of Mamnoon

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The leadership of Businessmen Group (BMG) and office bearers of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow on sad demise of former president of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain who passed away after prolonged illness.

BMG chairman Zubair Motiwala, vice chairmen Tahir Khaliq, Haroon Farooki and Anjum Nisar, general secretary AQ Khalil, KCCI president Shariq Vohra, SVP Saqib Goodluck, and vice president Shamsul Islam Khan expressed condolences and sympathies with the members of bereaved family of Mamnoon Hussain who sincerely and honestly served Pakistan throughout his life.

They mentioned that besides serving as President of Pakistan, Late Mamnoon Hussain also served as president Karachi Chamber in 1999 but had to soon resign from this post to take charge as Governor of Sindh. Indeed, it was an honor for all of us that one of our colleagues attained some of the highest and most prestigious positions.

They said Mamnoon Hussain was an active and dedicated BMGIAN who will always be remembered for his contribution and support to the business and industrial community of Karachi.

BMG leadership and KCCI office bearers stated that Mamnoon Hussain possessed a very unique personality which admired thousands of people who had the opportunity of interacting with him because of his calm and polite nature.

They prayed Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

