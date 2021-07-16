ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
Blue Origin says will fly 18-year-old to space on 20th

AFP 16 Jul 2021

WASHINGTON: Blue Origin said Thursday an 18-year-old paying customer will fly to space on board the company’s maiden crewed spaceflight on July 20, becoming the youngest ever astronaut.

Oliver Daemen, who graduated from high school in 2020 and holds a private pilot’s license, is not the winner of a $28 million auction, who has asked to remain anonymous and will fly on a future mission, the company said.

“This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin.

