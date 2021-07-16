ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Euronext wheat at two-week high

Reuters 16 Jul 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat extended gains on Thursday to a two-week high in step with Chicago futures as drought threatened North American spring wheat and heavy rain created uncertainty about the European harvest.

December milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext was up 0.25 euros, or 0.1%, at 209.25 euros ($247.10) a tonne by 1552 GMT, after earlier reaching its highest since July 1 at 211.00 euros.

Chicago wheat also hit a two-week top as it added to a steep rise from Wednesday.

Gains were more moderate on Euronext as benchmark futures faces chart resistance around 210 euros and production prospects in Europe remained favourable.

Consultancy Strategie Grains raised its monthly forecast of 2021/22 European Union soft wheat production to 133.0 million tonnes from 131.1 million.

However, it echoed concerns over the potential impact on grain quality from heavy rain.

At least 42 people died in Germany as floods swept through some western districts and in neighbouring Belgium. In France the wet weather was raising the risk of some wheat being downgraded to livestock feed.

There was talk of Euronext’s gains this week partly reflecting a push to buy the exchange’s futures that have milling wheat specifications. But traders said harvesting was too little advanced to assess quality levels and crops in key northerly grain belts were not yet ripe and not at immediate risk of quality loss.

The French market is watching to see if drier, warmer weather forecast in the coming days materialises.

In Germany, where wheat is harvested later than in France, concern was more focused on winter barley.

“Overall the rain is okay for wheat and the harvest outlook is still positive,” one trader said. Showers are forecast in Germany up to Saturday but with drier weather expected from Sunday.

Standard 12% protein wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale little changed at around 2 euros under Paris December. Buyers were seeking 3 euros under Paris.

Advance sales of German new crop wheat have been strong, with market talk that several hundred thousand tonnes have already been sold outside the EU.

Strategie Grains revised up sharply its outlook for EU wheat exports in 2021/22, citing strong expected demand from countries like China and Turkey.

