ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Pakistan

MMBL launches ‘Dost’ app to provide complete digital banking ecosystem

Recorder Report 16 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) has launched “Dost”, a mobile-based application that provides a complete digital banking ecosystem to its customers and gives them hassle-free access to financial services round the clock. The latest addition to the MMBL ecosystem reflects the bank’s relentless pursuit for innovation to foster digital banking and financial inclusion in the country.

The digital application was launched here on Thursday by President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam along with senior executives, while dignitaries from the banking and finance sectors, MMBL staff as well as customers, and media were also in attendance.

Designed for ease of use and agility, the Dost app will help customers experience an array of digital banking features and perform all sorts of transactions through their accounts such as funds transfer, bill payments, mobile top-ups, receive loan summaries, purchase movie, bus and, airline tickets, view, and download e-statements, block and manage cheques and debit card and a lot more with only a few taps on their smartphones. In addition, users will stay connected with the MMBL customer support team through instant WhatsApp Chat right from the Dost homepage in case they need additional support.

In his keynote address, President & CEO MMBL, Ghazanfar Azzam said: “This latest innovation is driven by MMBL’s long-term commitment to deliver unparalleled access to top-notch banking and finance facilities to enable and empower our customers. I believe this new addition to our digital ecosystem will also be instrumental in fostering financial inclusion in the country which is a key strategic priority for us. I congratulate the MMBL team for this remarkable success.”

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Chief Finance & Digital Officer MMBL, Sardar Mohammad Abubakr said: “MMBL is proud to launch Dost, a complete digital ecosystem designed to optimize and simplify digital banking operations for our valued customers. As the largest digital bank in the country, MMBL is always on the lookout to introduce innovative solutions to promote digital banking and digitize customer journeys end-to-end. The digital application will provide seamless delivery of services to our customers besides extending digital services to underserved areas lacking physical banking and finance infrastructure.”

The bill payment, mobile top-up, and loan request facilities are features specifically designed for the ease and quick financial facilitation of users. Dost offers its customers 1000+ billers through which they can make payments to utility companies, telecom services, government bodies like FBR, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Government of Pakistan, airlines, Internet Service Providers (ISPs), education institutes, and many more. Likewise, the ease of blocking lost signed cheques and debit cards right from the couch will save users a lot of inconvenience.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

MMBL Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited Ghazanfar Azzam Dost app digital banking ecosystem

