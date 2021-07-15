ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

65 new cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi on July 12 and 13: NIV

  • In addition to the Delta variant, two cases of the Beta variant and 25 cases of unidentified variants were also confirmed
BR Web Desk 15 Jul 2021

Another 65 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karachi, pushing the tally to 100.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at the University of Karachi, which tested 2,062 samples on July 12 and 13, said in a statement on Thursday that 163 results came back positive.

In addition to the Delta variant, two cases of the Beta variant (South African), two cases of a wild-type variant and 25 cases of unidentified variants were also confirmed, Director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at KU, Professor Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary said.

Choudhary further said that "the 25 [cases] may be Delta Plus variant or a new variant", adding that "The presence of Sars-CoV-2 Delta variant has already been confirmed in the Sindh province and its local transmission is evident from the recently identified cluster".

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

"Its proportion in positive cases is rapidly increasing," he observed.

"Researchers of the National Institute of Virology are constantly monitoring the spread of this variant in the metropolis, which is really a matter of concern," he added.

Sindh govt orders reclosure of schools, recreational places

On Wednesday, the Sindh government reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the province, closing down schools and indoor dining, as Karachi's positivity rate spiked to 17.11%.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 2,545 cases, a significant 28.5% increase over the 1,980 cases reported a day ago.

Pakistan Sindh Karachi COVID19 Delta Beta variant

65 new cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi on July 12 and 13: NIV

China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

US State Dept refrains from clarifying ‘military bases’ question

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022

Global sustainable debt issuance will crack $1 trillion mark in 2021: IIF

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Rival claims over fate of Afghan town on border with Pakistan

UAE takes back condition of Covid-19 vaccine attestation for Pakistani travellers

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters