65 new cases of Delta variant detected in Karachi on July 12 and 13: NIV

Another 65 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus have been detected in Karachi, pushing the tally to 100.

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) at the University of Karachi, which tested 2,062 samples on July 12 and 13, said in a statement on Thursday that 163 results came back positive.

In addition to the Delta variant, two cases of the Beta variant (South African), two cases of a wild-type variant and 25 cases of unidentified variants were also confirmed, Director of the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) at KU, Professor Dr Mohammad Iqbal Choudhary said.

Choudhary further said that "the 25 [cases] may be Delta Plus variant or a new variant", adding that "The presence of Sars-CoV-2 Delta variant has already been confirmed in the Sindh province and its local transmission is evident from the recently identified cluster".

"Its proportion in positive cases is rapidly increasing," he observed.

"Researchers of the National Institute of Virology are constantly monitoring the spread of this variant in the metropolis, which is really a matter of concern," he added.

On Wednesday, the Sindh government reimposed coronavirus restrictions in the province, closing down schools and indoor dining, as Karachi's positivity rate spiked to 17.11%.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan recorded 2,545 cases, a significant 28.5% increase over the 1,980 cases reported a day ago.