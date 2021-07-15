ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Barrick's second-quarter gold output falls 5.4%

  • Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.04 million ounces in the three months ended June 30, from 1.10 million ounces in the previous quarter, the company said.
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

Barrick Gold Corp, said on Thursday second-quarter gold production fell 5.4% from the previous quarter, dented by planned maintenance shutdowns at Nevada Gold Mine in the United States and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.

Total preliminary gold production fell to 1.04 million ounces in the three months ended June 30, from 1.10 million ounces in the previous quarter, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected production to come in at 1.15 million ounces, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Barrick Gold nears agreement to reopen Porgera mine

The Canadian miner, which hopes the Porgera gold mine in Papua New Guinea (PNG) could restart this year after reaching an agreement with the government in April, said it remains on track to achieve its 2021 forecast.

The miner's copper production rose 3.2% to 96 million pounds from the prior quarter.

Barrick is scheduled to report second-quarter results on Aug. 9.

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp gold miner

Barrick's second-quarter gold output falls 5.4%

China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

US State Dept refrains from clarifying ‘military bases’ question

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

Rival claims over fate of Afghan town on border with Pakistan

UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Afghan government says it retakes Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters