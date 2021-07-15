ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
Jul 15, 2021
Pakistan

10 get scholarship cheques from SU VC

Recorder Report 15 Jul 2021

HYDERABAD: The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh (SU) Prof. (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro gave away cheques to 10 MPhil and PhD scholars for the first time under Sindh Higher Education Commission Indigenous Scholarship here on Wednesday.

Organized by the SU’s students’ financial aid office (SFAO) in collaboration with the directorate of research & graduate studies (DRGS) at the VC office, the vice chancellor handed over the scholarship cheques to the deserving meritorious scholars of MPhil and PhD of various disciplines.

Sindh HEC for the first time released a total amount of Rs. 2.3 million under its indigenous scholarship program for the research scholars of MPhil and PhD asking varsity administration to disburse an amount of Rs 230,000 each after selection of the need-cum-merit basis. Later, the scholarship committee interviewed the scholars who applied for the slots and it finalized 10 names for the award. However, deducting their remaining admission fees, the cheques were distributed among the 10 fortunate scholars of Sindh University.

The providential MPhil scholars who received their cheques from the vice chancellor included Somal Jhatial, Chatro Mal, Jamshed Khan, Mahesh Kumar and Nazir Ashraf, while the PhD scholars including Balqees Baloch, Abdul Razzaq, Shakira, Tahira Pechuho and Fateh Ali also received the amount.

Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, director SFAO Dr Fiza Qureshi, director DRGS Prof. Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon, Qamar Nagraj, Abdul Majeed Panhwar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the juncture, the vice chancellor Dr Kalhoro said that Sindh HEC would be asked to increase the number of scholarships for research scholars so that more and more researchers might benefit from the program and complete their higher education. He said that SU was currently providing various scholarships for which merit and needy students ought to come ahead and apply for the slots if they came up to the conditions and criteria.

