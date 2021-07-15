NKATI urges DIG Traffic to remove illegal rickshaws from signals

KARACHI: President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), Faisal Moiz Khan, while expressing concern over the Qingqi rickshaws abound in North Karachi Industrial Area, asked DIG Traffic Karachi to remove illegal rickshaws on signals so that the flow of traffic is not affected and delivery of export goods along with supply of raw materials to industries can be made possible without delay.

He drew the attention of DIG Traffic to the constant traffic jams and the occupation of Qingqi rickshaws on signals and said that the worst traffic jams often occur at the entrances and exits of North Karachi Industrial Area, as there are numerous Qingqi rickshaws on the roads and on signals. Due to which the supply of raw materials in factories and delivery of export goods are delayed.

He said large numbers of Qingqi rickshaws are parked on main roads of North Karachi Industrial Area, which can lead to a major accident,” he said and added, trawlers and trucks use these roads to transport raw materials to factories and to ship goods from factories to ports.

